Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised schedule for the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022. Students can check and download the schedule from the official website ignou.ac.in.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to commence on December 2, 2022, and conclude on January 5, 2023. Candidates can apply for December TEE 2022 till October 31, 2022, without late fee. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 200 per course (Theory courses and practical/lab courses).

Hall tickets to the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website (www.ignou.ac.in) approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term-end Examination. Students are directed to take the printout of the hall ticket and report at the address of the Examination Centre on the date and time mentioned on the Hall Ticket well before the commencement of the examination, reads the notification.

Steps to apply for TEE December 2022

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on December TEE 2022 application link Key in your login details and proceed with application Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.