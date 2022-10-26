The Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka has released the admit card for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET 2022). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in using their user name and password.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 11, 2022.

Direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on KARTET 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.