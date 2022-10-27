Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will close the online application process today for recruitment to the posts of MTS (Female), Lab Technicians, and Operation Theatre Assistant. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of MTS (Female), 2 for Lab Technicians, and 3 for Operation Theatre Assistant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for MTS (Female) posts should not be more than the age of 45 years as on October 27, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

MTS (Female): Matriculation from a recognized Board/Institution.

Lab Technicians: B.Sc. (MLT) from a Government recognized University/Institute with two year of experience in the relevant field.

Operation Theatre Assistant: B.Sc. OR 10+2 with Science with five years’ experience in any of the following areas: i) O.T. ii) ICU iii) CSSD iv) Manifold Room. More details in the notification.

Direct link to BECIL recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022: