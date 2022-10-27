The admit card for IIM Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 has been released today. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes and there will be three sessions.

Steps to download IIM CAT admit card 2022: