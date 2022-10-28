Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will conclude the online registration process today for the Group 5 (Paramedical and Nursing) exam 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form till November 2.

The MPPEB Group 5 exam 2022 will be conducted from November 25 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The MPPEB Group 5 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1,248 vacancies of Pharmacist, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other direct and backlog posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification and other eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPEB Group 5 notification 2022.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to the form link for Group 5 vacancies Click on the apply link and proceed with the registration Fill the application form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit the application Download the form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for MPPEB Group 5 vacancy 2022.