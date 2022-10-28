Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified vacancies of Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2022. The application process has started and will conclude on November 30 at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 will be held in January 2023. The Commission has notified a total of 24,369 posts.

SSC GD Constable vacancy 2022 Force/ Total vacancies Male Female BSF (10497) 8922 1575 CISF (100) 90 10 CRPF (8911) 8380 531 SSB (1284) 1041 243 ITBP (1613) 1371 242 AR (1697) 1697 0 SSF (103) 78 103 Total 21579 24205 NCB (164) Grand Total- 24,369

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: October 27

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: November 30



Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: November 30

Last date and time for making online fee payment: December 1

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: January 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-23 years as on January 1, 2023. Permissible relaxations in upper age limit for different reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications: The candidates must have passed Matriculation or Class 10 Examination from a recognized Board/ University.

Here’s SSC GD Constable notification 2022.

Selection process

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.

Steps to apply for SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022: