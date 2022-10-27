The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020. Candidates can check and download their marks at the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 3887 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in different States/ UTs. The SSC MTS 2022 final result was announced on October 15.

“Candidates may check their marks on the Candidate’s Dashboard by using their Registration Number and Registered Password. This facility will be available w.e.f. 26.10.2022 to 15.11.2022,” the notice said.

Steps to check SSC MTS result 2020: