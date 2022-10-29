Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the result of the Prohibition Constable exam 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The written examination was conducted on October 16, 2022, for a total of 98,870 candidates. Of these, 75487 candidates appeared for the exam. As per the notification, a total of 380 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET round.

The PET is scheduled to be conducted on November 19, 2022, in Patna. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website from November 1, 2022, onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 Prohibition Constable posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results: Written Examination Results for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.