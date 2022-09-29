Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has activated the link to download admit card for the Prohibition Constable exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in from September 30, 12.00 AM onwards.

The CSBC Prohibition Constable exam 2022 will be held on October 16 (Sunday) in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration ID/ mobile number and date of birth.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 Prohibition Constable posts.

Here’s Bihar CSBC Prohibition Constable exam date notice.

Steps to download CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card:

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Go to “Prohibition Dept.” tab Click on the download admit card link Key in your registration ID/ mobile number and date of birth and submit

The CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download CSBC Prohibition Constable admit card.