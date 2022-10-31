Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the skill test of Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Post Code-44/21, MCD. Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB JSA skill test is scheduled to be conducted from November 5 to December 4 in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 9.30 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.00 noon, and 1.30 PM to 2.00 PM. The test will be held at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Bhai Parmanand DSEU Shakarpur Campus-II near Nirman Vihar Metro Station, Shakarpur, Delhi-110092.

“Ability to type at a speed of not less than 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on Computer,” reads the notification.

The name of the examination centre, date and time shall be mentioned in the e-admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 278 posts of Junior Secretariat Assistant under Advt 02/2021.

Steps to download DSSSB JSA admit card 2022:

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD E-ADMIT CARDS FOR SKILL TEST EXAM FOR THE POST CODE 44/21 (JUNIOR SECRETARIAT ASSISTANT)‘ Select ‘Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam’ and enter Tier-1 Exam Roll No and submit The DSSSB JSA skill test admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

