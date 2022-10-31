State Bank of India (SBI) will close the online application window today for the recruitment of Retired Bank Officers (RBO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI RBO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age to apply for the vacancies is 60 years and the maximum age is 63 years as on October 10, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Since, the applicants are retired officers of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are required. Preference will be given to Ex-officers having sufficient work experience, deep knowledge of system and procedures and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

Here’s SBI RBO recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for SBI RBO recruitment 2022:

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on application link under “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER ON CONTRACT BASIS” Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SBI RBO recruitment 2022.