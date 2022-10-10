State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Retired Bank Officer (RBO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers till October 31, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age to apply for the vacancies is 60 years and the maximum age is 63 years as on October 10, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Since, the applicants are retired officers of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are required. Preference will be given to Ex-officers having sufficient work experience, deep knowledge of system and procedures and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on application link under “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER ON CONTRACT BASIS” Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.