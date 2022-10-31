Allahabad High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Stenographer Grade-III, Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre, Group ‘D’ Cadre and Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in till November 13, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3932 vacancies, of which 1186 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade-III, 1021 for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts, 26 for Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV), and 1699 for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts.

The High Court, Allahabad will hold offline Written Examination (on OMR sheet) post wise on different dates/shifts in the various Districts of Uttar Pradesh, followed by Hindi and English Computer Type Test, Hindi/English Stenography Test and Technical Driving Test wherever applicable. The information regarding Date, Time and Venue of the Examinations/Tests shall be intimated to the candidates through e-admit cards later on.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade-III: Graduation with Diploma or Certificate in Stenography along with CCC Certificate issued by NIELIT (DOEACC Society) and speed of 25/30 words per minutes for Hindi & English Typewriting on Computer.

Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre: Intermediate with CCC Certificate issuedby NIELIT (DOEACC Society) and speed of 25/30 words per minutes for Hindi & English Typewriting on Computer.

Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV): High School along with Driving License to drive a four wheeler for a period not less than 3 years.

Group ‘D’ Cadre: Junior High School with one year certificate from Industrial Training Institute or from an institute equivalent thereto. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee Posts General (UR)/OBC/EWS Category SC/ST Category Stenographer Grade-III Rs 1000 Rs 800 Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Rs 850 Rs 650 Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV) Rs 800 Rs 600 Group ‘D’ Cadre Rs 800 Rs 600

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the application link Register and login to apply for the post Pay the application fee, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Stenographer Grade-III posts

Direct link to apply for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts

Direct link to apply for Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV) posts

Direct link to apply for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.