Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has released the admit cards for the Stenographer UDC and LDC. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website becil.com.

The Steno and Typing test is scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 2022, for candidates applied against Advt no 192 and Advt no 206.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) schedule for the posts of Technical Assistant/Technician (Advt no 196) and Pharmacist G-II, Technical Assistant/Technician (Advt no 206) will be released shortly.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on the admit card link for Stenographer UDC and LDC posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the hall tickets.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.