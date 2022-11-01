The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2020. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“Allocation of posts to eligible candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts given by the candidates at the time of Document Verification. A total of 7108 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment.” reads the notification.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on November 18. This facility will be available till December 2. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registered ID and password.

Here’s SSC CGL final result 2020 notice.

Steps to check SSC CGL final result 2020:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to Results – CGL – Click on result link for relevant post The SSC CGL final result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to check SSC CGL result 2020.