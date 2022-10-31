Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) paper 2 exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC MTS Paper 2 exam 2021 will be held on November 6. A total of 69,160 candidates have qualified for PET/PST and tier 2, of whom 44,590 are MTS and 24,570 are Havaldar aspirants. Paper-II will be of descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any language.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up tentatively 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 Havaldar in CBIC and CBN vacancies.

Steps to download SSC MTS admit card 2022: