The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam date for the Combined Graduate Level Exam or CGL Tier 1 exam 2022 and Scientific Assistant in IMD Exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) is scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to 13. The SSC Scientific Assistant Examination 2022 is due to be held from December 14 to 16.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” the notice says.

Staff Selection Commission will hold SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

On the other hand, the SSC Scientific Assistant exam will be held for about 990 vacancies. The exam will be conducted in “Computer Based Examination” (CBE) Mode in Hindi and English.