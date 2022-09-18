The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website ssc.nic.in till October 8, 2022.

The application correction process window will open on October 12 and 13, 2022. The Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

The age limit varies for different posts in the range of 18-27, 18-30, 18-32 and 20-30 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Candidates (except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM) will require to submit an application fee of Rs 100 while filling the form online. Online fee can be paid by candidates up to October 9.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Login to the portal and apply for the post Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the from Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the from

Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.