The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2022). The schedule can be accessed at the official website nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2022 on December 7, 8, 9 and 10 for admission to Ph.D. Programme offered at JNU for the academic year 2022-23. The 3-hour exam will be held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only. The exam will be organised in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates who desire to appear in JNUEE 2022 may read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on jnuexams.nta.ac.in and the Prospectus available at University website jnu.ac.in carefully for eligibility, scheme/duration/timings/medium/fee of examination, syllabus, intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure etc. before applying.

Online applications can be submitted till November 20 (5.00 PM) at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

There is no maximum age limit for the candidates appearing for Ph.D. programme.

Here’s NTA JNUEE 2022 official notification.

Here’s JNUEE 2022 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for NTA JNUEE 2022:

Visit the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the online application link Register using your personal details to generate Application Number and password Log in, fill the application form Upload documents and pay the applicable fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct ink to apply for NTA JNUEE 2022.