National Health Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab) will soon close the online application window for the walk-in interview for recruitment to the post of Medical Officers (Specialist). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nhm.punjab.gov.in.

The walk-in interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 9 and 10 from 10.00 AM onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 634 vacancies.

Candidates are also requested to bring original documents with them on the date of the interview.

Vacancy Details

Medicine: 103

General Surgery: 78

Gynaecology: 100

Pediatrics: 122

Anesthesia: 75

Ortho: 11

Radiology: 31

ENT: 16

Ophthalmology: 16

Skin & VD: 24

Psychiatry: 10

Chest & TB: 06

Pathology: 12

Microbiology: 05

Community Medicine: 04

BTO: 09

Forensic Medicine: 12

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 18 and 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: M.B.B.S. Degree. Post Graduate degree in requisite specialty, recognized by the Medical Council of India. Registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council in India. Knowledge of Punjabi upto Matric standard.

Candidates who do not possess the same, may acquire within 6 months of appointment

Fee

Candidates have to deposit online fees of Rs 1000 for General category and Rs 600 for Scheduled Caste / Backward Class category either in HDFC’s Bank LTD SCO 145-146, Sector 17-C, Chandigarh bearing A/c No.50100012642209, IFSC: HDFC0000213 namely STATE HEALTH SOCIETY PUNJAB.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website nhm.punjab.gov.in Got to the Career page Click on the application link under “WALK IN INTERVIEW FOR 634 POSTS OF MEDICAL OFFICERS (SPECIALIST)” Register for the application link, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

