UPPSC Staff Nurse DV 2023 schedule released; to commence on April 8
Candidates can download the document verification schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Staff Nurse Allopathic (Male/ Female) (Main) Exam 2023. As per the notification, the document verification will be conducted from April 8 to 25 in two shifts: 9.30 am and 1.30 pm.
A total of 1436 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2240 vacancies.
Steps to download Staff Nurse Allopathic DV schedule 2023
Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse Allopathic DV schedule 2023 link
The schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Staff Nurse Allopathic DV schedule 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.