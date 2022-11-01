Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Telecommunication) and Constable (Telecommunication) in Group C non-gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till November 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 293 vacancies, of which 126 vacancies are for the post of Head Constable and 167 for Constable.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years whereas the upper age limit for the post of Head Constable is 25 years and 23 years for Constable.

Educational Qualification:

Head Constable: 10+2 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics having aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from a recognised board or university.

Constable: Matriculation from a recognised board or university.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for ITBP recruitment 2022

Visit official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.