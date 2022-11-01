Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer 2022. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from November 8, 2022, onwards.

The last date to fill up the form is December 7, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3531 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: BSc in Community Health or Nurse (GNM or BSc)or Ayurveda Practitioner (BAMS) from a recignised university. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.