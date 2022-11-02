The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will release the admit card today for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit card at the official website haryanatet.in.

The HTET 2022 written exam will be conducted on November 12 and 13 for a duration of 150 minutes. The admit cards will be available for download from November 2 onwards.

Here’s HTET 2022 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for HTET 2022: