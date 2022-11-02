Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will release the admit card for the Senior Scientific Officer and Agricultural Development Officer exams 2022. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC Senior Scientific Officer exams will be held from November 10-12. The exams will be held in two sessions every day: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:00 to 4:00 PM.

On the other hand, the Agricultural Development Officer exam will be conducted on November 13, 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

“Candidates are directed that they may download the admit card and take black & white print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with illegible photos/signatures will not be allowed lo enter the Examination center,” the notice said.

Here’s HPSC admit card notice.

Steps to download HPSC admit card 2022: