Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the answer key for the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) exam under Advt No 14/2022. Candidates can check and download the standard/master question booklet and its answer key from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC ADO written exam 2022 was conducted on October 16 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. HPSC has notified 600 ADO (Administrative Cadre) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana.

Candidates can file objection, if any, to the answer key online by October 30. A payment of Rs 250 per objection/question has to be made through the online portal itself.

Steps to download HPSC ADO answer key 2022:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on answer key link for ADO Key in your roll number and password (date of birth) and submit The HPSC ADO answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download Haryana ADO answer key 2022.