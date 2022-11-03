Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination 2022. Applicants will be able to apply for the examination on the official website ossc.gov.in from November 11 onwards.

The last date to apply for the examination is December 10, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years, whereas the candidates applying for ATO (ITI) posts should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Applicants can check the educational qualification, payscale, examination pattern and other details available in the notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the admit card for SI of Traffic posts. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The PET is scheduled to be conducted on November 7, 2022, at OSAP, 7th Bn. Ground, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneshwar.

