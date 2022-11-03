The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest, Class-2. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, against the released answer key till November 8, 2022. The Preliminary exam was conducted on October 30, 2022.

“All the suggestion should be submitted through ONLINE OBJECTION SUBMISSION SYSTEM only. Physical submission of suggestions will not be considered,” reads the notification

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 Assistant Conservator of Forest posts.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional Key (Prelim) - 12/2022-23 - F-PAK-12-2022-23.pdf” under ACF posts The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

