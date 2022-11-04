The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview cal letter of the RRB Officers Scale I, II and III. Registered candidates can check and download their RRB call letter from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB PO Main exam 2022 was held on October 1 and the result was announced on October 18.



The interviews will be held from November 14 onwards. “All documents as prescribed in the advertisement or call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview,” the notice said. The call letter can be downloaded till November 30.

Here’s IBPS RRB PO interview list.

Steps to download IBPS RRB interview call letter 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the call letter link for CRP-RRBs-XI Officer Key in your Registration No / Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS RRB call letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO interview call letter 2022.

IBPS RRB exam 2022

This year, a total of 8106 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB recruitment 2022. This includes 4483 Office Assistant, 2676 Officer Scale I, 745 Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer, 57 Officer Scale-II Information Technology Officer, 19 Officer Scale-II Chartered Accountant, 18 Officer Scale-II Law Officer, 10 Treasury Officer Scale-II, 6 Marketing Officer Scale-II, 12 Agriculture Officer Scale-II and 80 Officer Scale-III.