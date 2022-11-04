The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III of MHT CET counselling 2022 today. Once released, candidates will be able to check CAP round 3 seat vacancy from the official website fe2022.mahacet.org.

The online submission & confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III through candidate’s Login by the Candidate will be done from November 5-7. The MHT CET CAP round 3 seat allotment result will be released on November 9.

Steps to check MHT CET CAP round 3 seat vacancy:

