MHT CET CAP round 3 seat vacancy list releasing today
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III of MHT CET counselling 2022 today. Once released, candidates will be able to check CAP round 3 seat vacancy from the official website fe2022.mahacet.org.
The online submission & confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III through candidate’s Login by the Candidate will be done from November 5-7. The MHT CET CAP round 3 seat allotment result will be released on November 9.
Steps to check MHT CET CAP round 3 seat vacancy:
- Visit the official website fe2022.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, click on ‘Provisional Vacancy Position for CAP Round III’ link when available
- The MHT CET cap round 2 vacancy status will appear on the screen
- Check and download.