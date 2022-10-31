The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the provisional seat allotment result of MHT CET CAP round-2 today. Once released, candidates will be able to download their seat allotment results from the official website fe2022.mahacet.org.

After accepting the seat, candidates will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm the admission by submitting the required documents and payment of the fee after CAP round 2 between November 1 and 3.

Online submission and confirmation of option form of MHT CET CAP round 2 through candidate’s login by the candidate was done between October 23 to 26.

Steps to check MHT CET round 2 result 2022:

Visit the official website fe2022.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on ‘Check Provisional Allotment status (CAP Round II)’ link when available Enter Application ID and Date of Birth to View Your Final Merit Status The MHT CET cap round 2 allotment status will appear on the screen

Check and download.

The Provisional Vacant Seats for MHT CET CAP Round III will be issued on November 4 and the round 3 seat allotment result will be out on November 9.