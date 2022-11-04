Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the answer key along with response sheet for the Food Safety Officer exam 2022. Candidates can download the tentative key answers with the Candidate’s response sheet on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN MRB FSO exam 2022 was held in Computer Based Exam mode on October 20. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 119 FSO vacancies.

Candidates should submit their objection, if any, to the answer key only through online objection tracker, available in the MRB website by 6.00 PM today.

Steps to download MRB FSO answer key 2022:

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in Click on the answer key link for Food Safety Officer Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth, Date of Exam, Batch and submit The MRB FSO answer key will appear on screen Download and match key with responses.

Here’s direct link to download TN MRB FSO answer key 2022.