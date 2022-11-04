Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam scheduled for the Combined Geoscientist (Preliminary) examination 2023. Eligible candidates can check the schedule available on the official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 19, 2023, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam will be held at various exam centers including — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Mumbai, Dispur, Hyderabad, Prayagraj, Patna and others.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 285 posts including Geologist, Group A: 216, Geophysicist, Group A: 21 and Chemist, Group A: 19 in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’: 26, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’: 1 and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’: 2 in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Exam scheme

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam will consist of three successive stages:- Stage-I: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type); Stage-II: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type); and Stage-III: Personality Test/Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.