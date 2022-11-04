National Health Mission (NHM) Tripura has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officers (CHO) (November 2022). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at sams.co.in from November 7 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 17, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 191 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 42 years for UR candidates and 47 years for SC/ST candidates as on October 31, 2022.

Educational Qualification: General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (8, Sc Nursing) or higher qualification in the same field from a recognized Institute/University. Such candidate must be registered under Tripura Nursing Council and submit valid registration certificate. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on the score in an Competency Assessment Test (CAT) i,e, 100% on CAT. There will be no viva-voice. Candidates will be selected based on merit. The cut off marks for qualifying the written examination is 30% for all categories of candidate’s i,e, UR/SC & ST.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.