The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has opened the application correction window for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2025 (PCS 2025) today, June 3. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at psc.uk.gov.in till June 12, 2025.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 29, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 123 posts. Candidates can check the fee details, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make corrections to Upper PCS form 2025

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025 form correction window link Login to the portal, make the necessary changes, and pay the fee Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Upper PCS form correction 2025 link.