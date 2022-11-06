The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the UGC NET 2022 exam. Candidates can check and to download their results from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (Merged Cycles) exams were conducted by NTA in 4 phases up to October 22 spread over 17 days at 837 centres in 239 cities across the country. According to the result notice, a total number of 5,44,485 candidates appeared out of which 43,246 candidates qualified eligibility for Assistant Professor while 8,955 candidates are declared qualified for JRF & eligible for Assistant Professor.

“As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified,” the notice adds.

Candidates can view/download/print their UGC NET 2022 scorecards using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

Steps to download NTA UGC NET result 2022:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on UGC NET Result link Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth and submit

The UGC NET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can also check the subject/category-wise cut-off scores and final answer keys at the NTA website nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2022 Final Answer Keys

UGC NET 2022 SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF

UGC NET 2022 SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF - PERCENTILE

