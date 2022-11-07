The State Bank of India (SBI) will today, November 7, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at sbi.co.in.

The online examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 4th, 2022. Applicants will be able to download their call letters in November/December.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1422 vacancies, of which, 1400 are regular vacancies and 22 are backlog vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on September 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS” Click on the “Apply Online” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online examination, screening and interview round.

