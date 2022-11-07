The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil, Personnel Officer and Camp Assistant Grade III. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website upenergy.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till today, November 7 (11.55 PM). Once logged in, click on “+Click here to raise objection” button in the tab “Objections” to raise your objections.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” tab Click on AE, PO, Camp Asst Grade III Answer Key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AE (Trainee) Civil answer key link.

Direct link to Camp Assistant Grade III answer key link.



Direct link to Personnel Officer answer key link.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.