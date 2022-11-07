The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will soon open the application correction window for recruitment to 34 different posts. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms on the official website jkssb.nic.in from November 9 to 13, 2022.

“The JKSSB has received requests from candidates for providing edit option for modifying certain details by them in online application forms for the aforementioned posts. In view of the above, it is hereby notified for information of all such candidates who have applied for the posts advertised vide Notification No. 05 of 2022, dated: 09-09-2022 that the “EDIT Option” shall remain available online for five (05) days w.e.f. 09-11-2022 (12:01 AM) to 13-11-2022 (11:59 PM),” reads the notification.

JKSSB has advertised a total of 34 vacancies in 5 different government departments.

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Motor Vehicle Inspector: 22

Junior Librarian: 7

Assistant Law Officer: 1

Statistical Assistant: 3

Patwari: 1

Selection Process

The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in the written examination (objective type MCQ) only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.