Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer Paper 1 Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC JE exam 2022 will be held from November 14 to 16. The exam will be held in computer-based exam (CBE) mode.

The Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

Steps to download SSC JE admit card 2022:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Go to ‘admit card’ tab – ‘JE’ – click on admit card link for Junior Engineer Examination, 2022 Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC JE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.