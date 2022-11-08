Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the result of the written examination of Assistant Section Officer posts. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC ASO exam 2022 was conducted on August 27. As per the result notice, 1104 candidates have qualified to appear for document verification from November 14 to 18. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 796 ASO posts in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department. The pay scale is Rs 35,400 (level 9). The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the written examination (objective-type MCQ) and skill test in Computer Application (Practical).

The OPSC ASO skill test is likely to be held on November 27.

Steps to check OPSC ASO result 2022: