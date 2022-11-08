Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional result of the 2nd round Physical Test for the post of Excise Constable and Forest Guard, and 3rd round Physical Test for the post of Excise Constable under Combined Recruitment Examination 2021. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website osssc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Physical Test (PT) for the Excise Constable (Annexure-I) and Forest Guard (Annexure-II) posts was conducted on September 14, 2022, onwards and the PT for Excise Constable (Annexure-III) posts was held on September 24, 2022, onwards.

“The candidates may see the details by logging in the Commission’s web portal www.osssc.gov.in with their User ID and Password,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notification No. IIE-42/2022/1769/OSSSC dated - 07.11.2022 ––- Provisional Results of 2nd round Physical Test for the post of Excise Constable and Forest Guard and 3rd round Physical Test for the post of Excise Constable under CRE-2021.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The OSSC Combined Group C exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Forest Guard, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and Excise Constable under different departments of the Odisha Government.

