Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-II Services/ Group-IIA Services) 2022. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 2 prelim exam 2022 was held on May 21 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. TNPSC has notified a total of 5413 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government. The result contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Main exam.

The TNPSC Group 2 main written examination will be held on February 25. The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay Rs 200 towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from November 17 to December 16.

Steps to download TNPSC Group 2 result 2022:

Visit the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on the Group 2 result link The TNPSC Group 2 result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to download TNPSC Group 2 result 2022.

Selection procedure

For Interview-Posts, the selection is made in three stages (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Written Examination (iii) Oral Tests. For Non-Interview Posts, the selection is made in two stages (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Written Examination.