Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has invited online applications for the posts of Nursing Officer. Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website jipmer.edu.in till December 1.

The JIPMER recruitment drive is being conducted for 433 posts of Nursing Officer.

Here’s JIPMER Nursing Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-35 years as on December 1.

Educational Qualification:

1. (i) B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University (OR) B.Sc. (Post-certificate) / Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council recognized Institute / University. (ii) Registered as Nurse and Midwife in State./Indian Nursing council.

(OR)

2. (i) Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council recognized Institute / Board or Council. (ii) Registered as Nurse and Midwife in State/Indian Nursing council. (iii) Two Years’ of experience in minimum 50 - bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

Selection process

The selection process will involve a CBT exam followed by a skill test.

Application Fee

Candidates from UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1,500, whereas SC/ST category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1200. PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for JIPMER recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in Go to ‘Announcements’ – ‘Jobs’ Click on apply link for Recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer, JIPMER-Puducherry Register and proceed with application process

Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JIPMER Nursing Officer vacancy 2022.