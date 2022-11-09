Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) will conclude the online application process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 today, November 9. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in. The last date to register for the exam with the late fee of Rs 500 is November 16, 2022.

The UCEED 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from January 13 onwards. The last date for rectification of discrepancies in admit card is January 17, 2023, upto 5.00 PM.

More details are available here.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 1998 if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and born on or after October 1, 1993 if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category.

Educational Qualification: Final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by a Central or State Board recognized by the Association of Indian Universities. Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a Board or University recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (www.aiu.ac.in). More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Brochure.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category and female candidates from all categories will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1800, whereas all other category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 3600.

Steps to register for UCEED 2023

Visit the official website www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2023/ On the homepage, click on “Registration” link Complete the registration using the login details and fill the application form Upload the required documents and pay the application fee Check the application form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for UCEED 2023.