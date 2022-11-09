The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the posts of TGT, PGT and non-teaching staff. Candidates who are teachers and officials of Kendriya Vidyalaya can now apply till November 12, 2022.

“Further, the last date for creation of application link by the controlling officer and circulation to all employees has been extended from 09.11.2022 to 12.11.2022,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4014 vacancies, of which 278 vacancies are for the post of Principal, 116 for Vice Principal, 07 for Finance Officer, 22 for Section Officer, 1200 for PGT, 2154 or TGT, and 237 for Head Master.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.