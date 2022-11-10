The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the seat allotment result of MHT CET CAP round 3. Candidates can check and download their seat allotment results from the official website fe2022.mahacet.org.

The applicants will have to accept the offered seat through his/her login as per the Allotment of CAP Round III between November 10 to 12 (3.00 PM).

“All eligible candidates participated in Round III and allotted the seat first time shall self-verify the seat allotment as per 9(a) above. The candidate who have been allotted the seat first time in Round III shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login by online mode,” reads the notification.

Steps to download MHT CET round 3 result

Visit the official website fe2022.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on ‘Check Provisional Allotment Status (CAP Round-III)” key in your Application ID and Date of Birth Submit and check the result Download for future reference

Direct link to MHT CET Round 3 Seat Allotment result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.