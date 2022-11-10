Punjab Education Recruitment Board will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT). Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com upto 5.00 PM today, November 10.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5994 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Should have passed Graduation with minimum fifty percent marks in the case of general category candidate and forty-five percent marks in the case of SC/ST/OBCBC/PWD candidates from a recognised university or institution.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for ETT vacancies

Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com On the homepage, click on “Latest Recruitment” Register yourself and proceed with the application Pay the application fee Take a printout of the application form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.