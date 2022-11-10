The Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka has released the provisional answer key of the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET 2022). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 17, 2022, upto 5.00 PM. The exam was conducted on November 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on KARTET 2022 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

