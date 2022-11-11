Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has deferred the registration date for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022. Applicants will now be able to apply for the examination on the official website ossc.gov.in from November 14 onwards.

The last date to apply for the examination is December 13, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200+ vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details available in the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the vacancies must have passed M.E. School examination with Odia as a language subject. Should have passed HSC examination or equivalent. More details in the notification.

Applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, payscale, examination pattern and other details available in the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the relevant application link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.